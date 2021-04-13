BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

BGT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

