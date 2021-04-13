BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:BKT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
