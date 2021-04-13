BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:BKT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

