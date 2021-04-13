BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BKN stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.62.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
