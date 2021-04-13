BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BKN stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

