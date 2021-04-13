BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of BLW opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.01.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
