BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 469.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSE:BLW opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

