BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BTA opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.