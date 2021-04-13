BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BTA opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
