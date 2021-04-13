BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 990.2% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

