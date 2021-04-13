BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:BIT opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.