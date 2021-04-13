Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
