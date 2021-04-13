Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

