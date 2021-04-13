BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

