BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $15.56.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
