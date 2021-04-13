BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 620.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 25,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,167. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

