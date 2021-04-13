BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 620.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
MEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 25,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,167. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.
