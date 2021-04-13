BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 57,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,931. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.