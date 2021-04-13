BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $890.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.
BLK stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $802.49. 376,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,064. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $734.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.98.
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
