BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $890.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $802.49. 376,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,064. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $734.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.