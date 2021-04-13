Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BCX opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.