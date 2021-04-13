BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.