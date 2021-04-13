BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BST opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

