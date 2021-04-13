BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BST opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
