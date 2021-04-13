BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

