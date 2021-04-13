BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BBN stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.