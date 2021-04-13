BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $17.49.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
