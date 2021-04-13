Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

