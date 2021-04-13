Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
