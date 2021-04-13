Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $55,199.27 and approximately $47.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,416.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.29 or 0.03624114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00429263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $763.46 or 0.01203877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00515438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.41 or 0.00468984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.00358602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00034162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

