Blank Wallet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.68 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $52.24 million and $5.68 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00258495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00681513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.50 or 0.99783116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.73 or 0.00869578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,235,813 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

