BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $30,408.06 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005960 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,746,682 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.