Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $521,716.73 and $492.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

