Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Cap Reaches $10.75 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $43,578.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.