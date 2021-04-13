Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits One Day Volume of $756,579.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $756,579.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00009774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00084215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00629012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

