Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading 57.9% Higher This Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $26,071.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00084013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00627286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

