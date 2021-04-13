Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 2,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,162,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.