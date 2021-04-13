Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 287,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth about $3,791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

