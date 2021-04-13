Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.