BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Neutral Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

