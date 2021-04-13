BNP Paribas Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Underperform

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

REPYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 39,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

