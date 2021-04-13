Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY remained flat at $$75.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.