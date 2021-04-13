Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.08

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 37414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

