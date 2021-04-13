Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOLT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

BOLT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 1,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,234. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other news, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

