BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Cap of $17.00 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $672,572.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00616862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037644 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

