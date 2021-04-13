BOMB Price Down 37.5% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $249,616.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,160.77 or 0.99715860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00126745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001174 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,113 coins and its circulating supply is 909,325 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

