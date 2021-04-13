Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Cap Achieves $14.53 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $389,165.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

