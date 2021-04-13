Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and $6.21 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

