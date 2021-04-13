Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,409.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,347.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,079.87. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

