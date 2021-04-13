BOOM Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $605,409.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.00622779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039417 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,423,595 coins and its circulating supply is 781,392,862 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.