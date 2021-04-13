Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 4.1%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05. 3,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 593,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

