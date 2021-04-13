Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boralex from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Boralex has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

