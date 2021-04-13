Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$42.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.95 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.62.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

