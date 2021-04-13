BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $846.66 on Top Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $846.66 or 0.01339250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $72.79 million and $3.34 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,970 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

