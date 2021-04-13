BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.94 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $3,145.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

