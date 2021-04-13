Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 248.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Shares of BXP opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

