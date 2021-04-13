Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.