Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) versus Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Financial Comparison

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

62.1% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Boston Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Therapeutics -24,627.27% N/A -3,480.61%

Risk & Volatility

Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mereo BioPharma Group and Boston Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mereo BioPharma Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.90%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Boston Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A -$44.49 million ($2.49) -1.41 Boston Therapeutics $20,000.00 111.13 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Boston Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group beats Boston Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor. The company also develops Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83) that is in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfect; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.