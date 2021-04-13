Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0077

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.79 million and $72,971.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

