BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.84 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $100.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

